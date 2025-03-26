News Towns cut-off, 200mm 24-hour rainfall recorded 26/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Visiting SES volunteers, Ray Fulloon (Golly), (left) from the Gladstone group and Ron McCall from the Proserpine Group sandbagging a shed on a residential property adjacent to the town common, as a precautionary measure to potential predicted flood waters. (Suzie McDarra) By Karen Simmons Another Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall was issued for the Central West and Channel Country early Wednesday, 26 March, […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password