Littleproud backs fuel tax relief

Leader of The Nationals and Member for Maranoa, David Littleproud, said that halving the fuel excise would be a 'meaningful way' to help deal with growing cost-of-living pressures. (Supplied)
McKenzie Neal

Motorists across Maranoa could soon see significant relief at the fuel pump under a key cost-of-living policy unveiled by the […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.