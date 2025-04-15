News CQ orange angels fly in to help 15/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail State Emergency Services volunteers have returned from a deployment to Jundah in western Queensland where the township was inundated for the first time in its history. Volunteers from Gladstone, Calliope, Tannum Sands, Rosedale, Baralaba, Yeppoon, Emerald and Blackwater were part of a team of 10 that flew out from their Longreach base daily by plane or helicopter to carry out post-flood clearances where needed. (Supplied) Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password