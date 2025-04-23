Labor keen to fast track tradies

If re-elected, the Albanese Labor Government will invest $78 million to fast track the qualification of 6,000 tradies to help build more homes across Australia.

This election commitment will establish the Advanced Entry Trades Training program to help experienced but unqualified workers get the qualifications and recognition they deserve for their work.

The program will assess a participants’ existing skills via a recognition of prior learning process and then fill in any gaps with individualised training delivered by TAFEs and other high quality Registered Training Organisations. Any extra training needed will be free.

It is based on the successful NSW Government Trade Pathways for Experienced Workers program, which has seen more than 1,200 students gain their trade qualification in an average time of seven months, rather than several years.

Research from Master Builders Australia shows that for every new qualified tradie, an extra 2.4 houses will be built each year.

Recognising the skills of these 6,000 workers and helping them to become qualified tradies will help reach the Albanese Labor Government’s goal to build 1.2 million new homes in five years.

It will also help deliver Labor’s election commitment to build 100,000 homes exclusively for first home buyers, which the Prime Minister announced during Labor’s Campaign Launch.

Residential housing construction and civil construction trades, crucial to housing development, will be included.

The election commitment will cost $78 million over the forward estimates and the program will start in 2026.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said his government is tackling the housing shortage from every responsible angle to build more homes, more quickly, in all parts of Australia.

“We have a $43 billion plan to construct more homes around the country and our investments in skills and training are playing an important role in putting that plan into action,” he said.

Minister for Skills and Training Andrew Giles said the program will recognise the skills of up to 6,000 experienced but unqualified trade workers in the housing and construction sector, at no cost to the worker.

“Apprenticeship pathways are a key contributor to the workforce – but for adult workers, particularly those supporting a family, the thought of ‘restarting’ their career with an apprenticeship is a barrier to getting qualified in their trade,” Mr Giles said.

“We are making it easier for workers with existing knowledge and skills to get the recognition and qualifications they deserve.”

Jobs and Skills Australia reports that there are more than 70,000 building and plumbing labourers in Australia who currently work alongside trade qualified workers.

