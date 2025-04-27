Painting brings tranquility to boardroom

One of Blackall’s emerging artists, Lindy Hardie stands with the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council Mayor Andrew Martin in front of her painting which was commissioned by council for the council boardroom. (Supplied)
By Blackall-Tambo Regional Council

At this month’s Blackall-Tambo Regional Council general meeting held in the Blackall boardroom, it was evident work had been undertaken. […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.