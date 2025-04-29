News Winners at chambers this month 29/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Longreach Arts and Cultural Association have been accepted to receive $5000 to purchase a Craft 100L Kiln with automated controller, much to the delight of pottery lovers. (Longreach Arts and Cultural Ass.) Local organisations have been delighted to secure funding during Longreach Regional Council's latest general meeting this month. Here's a snapshot […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password