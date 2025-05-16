Canavan falls short in leadership bid

Nationals deputy leader Kevin Hogan, leader David Littleproud and senate leader Bridget McKenzie after The Nationals party room meeting for a leadership ballot at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday, 12 May. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
By Matthew Pearce, Julian Lehnert and AAP

Maranoa MP David Littleproud will remain as leader of the National Party, with Senator Matt Canavan failing in his bid […]

