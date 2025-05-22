News Jakarta Visit Reinforces Live Export Ties and Opportunity 22/05/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Live export remains a substantial contributor to our northern cattle industry. Queensland supplies a significant share of the estimated 400,000 head of cattle that are exported to Indonesia each year. (Supplied) By AgForce cattle board Lloyd Hick Just last week, I travelled to Jakarta with a contingent of AgForce Cattle Board directors to reaffirm our strategic commitment […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password