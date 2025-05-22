Nuclear power blows up coalition’s political marriage

Nationals Leader David Littleproud, Nationals Deputy Leader Kevin Hogan and Nationals Senate Leader Bridget McKenzie front the media at Parliament House following the Coalition's break-up. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
By Dominic Giannini, AAP Canberra

Nuclear energy has blown up a political agreement between the Nationals and the Liberals after leaders failed to reach common […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.