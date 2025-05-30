News AgForce welcomes historic disaster funding rule changes 30/05/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Changes mean that disaster-affected farmers who were ineligible for assistance in Queensland can now apply for support measures including disaster loans and freight subsidies. Flooding in Thargomindah region, March, 2025. (AAP Image/Pool, James Brickwood) Queensland’s peak representative body for rural producers has thrown its support behind historic changes to Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password