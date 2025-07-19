News Community grants for Blackall-Tambo groups 19/07/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Council says it has bolstered its efforts to support community groups and organisations in recognition of the vital contribution they make to the economic, social, and cultural wellbeing of Blackall-Tambo communities. Sixty-two community groups and organisations across the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council area have been successful in receiving In-Kind Assistance through the […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password