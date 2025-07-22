News Photo found of man pointing gun at bound three-year-olds, arrests made 22/07/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Emerald Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged two men in separate incidents in relation to child abuse, illicit drugs, weapons and rape. (QPS) Detectives from Emerald Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged a 44-year-old man with weapons offences and deprivation of liberty after […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password