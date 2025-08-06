News Community feedback supports funding of new initiatives 06/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Central West Health Chief Executive Anthony West said growth funding will be used for new staff positions, the purchase of new furniture for the staff accommodation and some defibrillators. (CWHHS) Feedback from the community has helped inform the selection of several new initiatives that will support ongoing Central West Hospital […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password