News Vale Kate Deane, a racing pioneer 14/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Kate Deane with members of the Longreach Jockey Club in recognition of her 100th birthday earlier this year. Mrs Deane created history when she was elected president in 1986 and remained a regular at the racecourse in her role as patron. (Supplied) The Central West racing community is mourning the loss of a local icon who paved the way for more female […]