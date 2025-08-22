News State commits to rural councils 22/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Blackall-Tambo Regional Council’s Mayor Andrew Martin signs the updated Rural and Remote Councils Compact after both LGAQ chief executive officer Alison Smith and Local Government Minister Ann Leahy. (BTRC Media) The Crisafulli Government has reaffirmed its commitment to rural and remote Queensland with the signing of a renewed Rural and […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password