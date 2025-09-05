News Governments’ $20 million biosecurity promise 05/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian Emergency Management Minister Jenny McAllister speak to farmers Martin and Rebecca Eggerling with kids Cooper and Jacob during a visit to their flood affected sheep farm outside Longreach back in April. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) The State and Federal governments have approved a $20 million investment to support graziers in their pest control efforts in […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password