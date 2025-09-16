News New nasal flu vaccine coming for kids 16/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail FluMist® will be the first non-injectable influenza vaccine to be introduced to the Australian market administered as a nasal spray, providing an alternative for those who are needle-averse. (File photo) The Queensland Government is investing $5 million to bring a needle-free influenza vaccination to Queensland’s youngest kids for the first […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password