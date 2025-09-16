Yellow Ribbon Day; Keeping rural communities safe

A Queensland Rural Fire Service firefighter uses a drip-torch to conduct hazard reduction burns between Ilfracombe and Longreach on 9 September, 2025. (Photo by Crispian Yeomans)

Communities across Queensland have paid tribute to the State’s Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFSQ) volunteers on Yellow Ribbon Day, Tuesday […]

