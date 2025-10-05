News CS Energy posts $324m loss as calls grow to close Callide B on schedule 05/10/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail CS Energy, the state-owned company which runs power generation assets including Callide Power Station, posted a $324 million loss in the last financial year. (File) Queensland’s state-owned energy corporation CS Energy has recorded a $324 million loss for the last financial year, largely attributed to […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password