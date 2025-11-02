News Lynwood field compressor station approved by gov 02/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Cecil Plains farmer Liza Balmain, from advocacy group Save our Darling Downs, is concerned for the health impacts the newly approved Lynwood field compressor station can have on the local community. The expansion of Arrow Energies’ proposed Lynwood Field Compression Station on the Darling Downs has been approved by the Queensland […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password