Nationals ditch Net Zero

Nationals leader David Littleproud said his party wasn't walking away from curbing greenhouse gas emissions or denying the existence of climate change, rather there is a 'better, cheaper, fairer way' to address it. (Mick Tsikas/AAP)

The Nationals have set up a possible showdown with their political ally the Liberals after unanimously agreeing to scrap their […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.