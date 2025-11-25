News Heatwave warning for much of the state 25/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Severe to extreme heatwave conditions currently around the state are expected to intensify in the east early this week before easing from the middle of the week. (Bureau of Meteorology) Temperatures are forecast to be dangerously high today (Tuesday, 25 November) with heatwave warnings ranging from low to extreme throughout […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password