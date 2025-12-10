News Central West renal unit increases patient numbers to four 10/12/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Newest Central West Renal Unit patient Julie Maurer with – from left – clinical nurse consultant Julieanne Martin, Renal Unit administration officer Donna Mills and clinical nurse Terril Dederer. (Supplied) The Central West Renal Unit at Longreach Hospital has doubled its number of patients with Longreach resident Julie Maurer recently […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password