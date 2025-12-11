News Pride in annual report 11/12/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Cr Nikki Gay, Cr Tracy Hatch, Cr Andrew Watts, Mayor Tony Rayner, Cr Leonie Nunn, Cr Tony Emslie and Cr Dale Bignell officially took their declaration of office for Longreach Regional Council on Thursday, 28 March, 2024. (Supplied) Longreach Regional Council has adopted its 2024–25 Annual Report, with Mayor Tony Rayner citing the council's sound financial management as […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password