News Paws off the pudding: One-in-five Aussies to feed their pets risky Christmas foods 25/12/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Pet owners have been warned not to let their festive feast turn into a dog’s breakfast, with new research from Compare the Market revealing one-in-five pet owners could unwittingly expose their animals to toxic Christmas treats. (File) Pet owners have been warned not to let their festive feast turn into a dog’s breakfast, with new research from […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password