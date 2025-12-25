Paws off the pudding: One-in-five Aussies to feed their pets risky Christmas foods

Pet owners have been warned not to let their festive feast turn into a dog’s breakfast, with new research from Compare the Market revealing one-in-five pet owners could unwittingly expose their animals to toxic Christmas treats. (File)

Pet owners have been warned not to let their festive feast turn into a dog’s breakfast, with new research from […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.