Prepare for severe weather, flooding and road closures

Parts of the Central West and Northern Goldfields are already experiencing severe weather and flooding as things ramp up over the coming days and weeks as a monsoon-fed system tracks south. (Windy.com - 1pm Monday 29 December)

Parts of the Central West and Northern Goldfields are already experiencing severe weather and flooding as things are set ramp […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.