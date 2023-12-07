Six to attend athletic competition in Perth

by Longreach Athletics Club

The nation’s best school-aged track and field athletes will head west this December with the announcement that Perth will host the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championships.

These Championships showcase the incredible talent and dedication of young athletes from across the country.

Congratulations to the five athletes from the Longreach Athletics Club, Jackarra Jones, Jozette Jones, Max Bruggemann, Jaylie Miller and Erika Holland, who have been selected in the North Queensland Team to compete at these Championships that will be held at the WA Athletics Stadium from 8 to 10 December

These five athletes, along with former Barcaldine Athletics Club Member Nicola Balderson (Keppel Coast Athletics Club) and approximately 75 athletes from around Athletics North Queensland, will be competing against athletes from all around Australia.

Jackarra Jones – Hammer, Javelin

Jozette Jones – Hammer, Javelin, Shot Put

Max Bruggemann – 400m

Jaylie Miller – Hammer, Discus, Javelin

Erika Holland – Hammer

Nicola Balderson – 3000m, 400m

If you wish to watch these Championships, they will be live-streamed on the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships 2023 Facebook Page.

Our club would like to thank all our sponsors for supporting our athletes in competing at these National Championships.

Good luck to all athletes, and remember, athletics is action and a whole lot of fun!