Competition in full swing

Bowls by Bones (Tony Emslie)

Nine games in the Men’s Championship Singles were played over the weekend with some great games.

On Saturday we seen five games played and luckily those that played had the advantage of having electricity to enable the shade cover to be put out.

We saw Justin Hunt taking on Robbie Horsten who started really well and leading early until he got stuck 7 shots for 7 ends and it that time Justin caught and passed him taking an 18 – 7 lead.

Robbie came back by winning the next 5 ends to be trailing by 6 shots before Justin recovered his form to skip away to finally take the win by 25 – 12.

We’re playing a new format of first to 25 shots wins, as we were one of the few clubs in Qld still playing first to 31 in singles competition.

The next game we had John Dagan up against John (Duck) McGukin.

Duck came out of the blocks firing going to a 6 – 0 lead, stretching it to 8 – 2 and then even more at 14 – 7.

The story of this game was John won the next 9 ends to take control of the game at 21 – 14.

With the shorter format Duck couldn’t bridge the gap in time and John moves on the next round.

We had Ged Matthews taking on the experienced Darcy Browne and Ged come out flying.

He led 5 – 0 but Darcy his line and length and caught Ged on the 7th end.

Unfortunately for Ged, Darcy won 8 of the next 10 ends to take the win 25 – 7.

On the next rink we had Peter Anderson up against Wayne Horsten.

Pete was in fine form and hit the front on the 4th end and never lost it and unfortunately for Wayne, Pete scored some multiples, so he skipped out to a solid 25 – 10 win.

We also seen Tony Barbeler taking on grandson Brodie Forster.

Tony had the lead early, but Brodie caught him on the 9th end and went on to stretch his lead to 10 – 6 after 11 ends. However, Tony came back and while Brodie couldn’t get off 10 shots, Tony went out to a 19 – 10 lead and then took the game 25 – 13.

Peter Thurecht and Terry Harris took to the green early on Sunday and unfortunately for Terry it wasn’t his day.

Peter took a comfortable win and progresses to the next round.

We had Tony Emslie up against Russell Brooke and boy oh boy, didn’t we miss the shade cover.

I don’t mind admitting that with the help of some very lucky ‘wicks’ I escaped with a win by 25 – 13.

On the next rink Steve Hunt was up against Bluey Beard.

It was 3 all after 3 ends but then Steve slowly edged away from Bluey.

Bluey did come back late to get within 7 shots but with Steve needing only a single shot to win it was just a matter of time.

He took the win 25 – 17 In what turned out to be the game of the weekend we had Paul Emery taking on Ray Penny.

Predicted to be a close game, it turned out that way. 3 all after 3 ends, Ray scored 2 shots to be 7 – 10 down after 7 ends.

Just like a game mentioned earlier Ray got stuck on 7 in which time Paul shot out to 18 – 7.

Paul stretched that lead to 22 – 12 with the end in sight.

But to his credit Ray started to claw his way back and got to within 3 shots of Paul at 20 -23.

Paul scored 2 shots on the next end to take a very good win by 25 – 20.

With comp games in full swing we ask bowlers to keep an eye on the board to see when you’re next up to play.