Wellshot roll pass RSL

McKenzie Neal

The Longreach Showgrounds was home to a blockbuster clash in the local competition last Friday 2 February, with two premiership heavyweights going toe-to-toe to mark the return of cricket in the Central West.

The RSL lined up against the Wellshot in a game between first and second on the ladder, with a win for either side crucial in the race for the minor premiership.

It has been two months since the last competition game was played, and last Friday’s matchup motioned not only the return to the sport but the charge towards what will be a captivating couple of weeks in the lead-up to the finals.

RSL Captain Tom McLellan won the toss and elected to bowl first, drawing on the knowledge used by skippers across the Big Bash League, where the old notion of ‘runs on the board’ is no longer the norm.

Needing an early breakthrough, the RSL found it in the second over of the match, when James Batt was caught by Hamish King off the bowling of Simon White for one.

Blake Williamson and Paul Tindall began guiding their side into a solid position after a the early wicket, with the pair combining in a 48-run partnership before Tindall fell for 20 courtesy of the work from Jack Marshall with the ball at the end of the eighth over.

Adrian Scott was the next man in, and worked with Williamson to get the Wellshot to 2/59 at the halfway point of the innings.

Williamson fell in the 14th over off the bowling of Hamish King, not before blasting 39 runs off just 34 balls, in a 43-minute stint at the crease which included five boundaries.

Scott made his way back to the sheds just four balls later after being castled by Ben Williams for 13, leaving his side in a peculiar position at 4/88 with just over five overs remaining.

Captain Robert Johnstone partnered Trent Hoad as the two new batsmen at the crease, and both quickly got into their work, as the pair looked to guide their team to a formidable score.

Johnstone had just 10 minutes at the crease, in a stay which included a four and a six as he departed for 12 off just six balls off the bowling of Hamish King.

Cameron Nunn could only manage four runs off his 14 balls after Tom Boyle picked him up, with Liam Thurecht finishing unbeaten on one alongside Hoad.

Hoad managed an important 23 runs off just 16 balls, hitting three boundaries and a six to get his side to a commanding score of 127 after 20 overs.

Hamish King was the pick of the bowlers for the RSL, finishing with figures of 2-16 off his two overs, while Tom Boyle was economical in his couple of overs, with 1-6.

Dean Fogarty struggled with the ball in an attempt to close out the innings for his side, with 23 runs scored off his two overs courtesy of some Trent Hoad power-hitting.

The RSL needed a good start with the bat, but got the opposite after openers Callum Jackson and Kellen Norris both fell for naught off the bowling of Robert Johnstone and Liam Sellick respectively.

They were reeling at 2/6 from two overs and needed a partnership between Dean Fogarty and Tom McLellan to help steady the ship.

The pair did exactly that, lasting seven overs before McLellan fell for 21 off 23 balls after being bowled by Cameron Nunn to leave the RSL behind the eight ball at 3/41 after nine overs.

Ben Williams fell for five just a couple of overs later, making the assignment much tougher for a side looking to keep themselves at the top of the table.

Fogarty was dismissed for 25 in his near hour-long dig at the crease, while scores of 23 not out and 17 from Matt Machin and Simon White respectively were not enough to get the RSL over the line.

After 20 overs, they finished at 6-110, falling 17 runs short in what was a thrilling contest.

The Wellshot bowlers were clinical in their approach, with openers Robert Johnstone and Liam Sellick finishing with figures of 1-6 and 1-5 respectively, while Trent Hoad capped off an incredible game with 1-10 from his two overs.

It takes the Wellshot to the top of the table, after beating the RSL twice in their three match-ups this season, and will now turn their attention to the Birdcage this Friday 9 February.

The Birdcage are without a win so far this season and will be looking to turn their luck around when the first ball is bowled at 6:30pm.

The RSL will be operating the bar and barbeque while on the bye, with this matchup promising to be another great instalment of cricket in the Central West.