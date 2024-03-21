Longreach Races return

McKenzie Neal

The Longreach Jockey Club hosted their first race meeting of the year last Saturday, 16 March, with the six-race card providing plenty of excitement for those in attendance.

It was the Bundaberg Rum Publican’s Cup, which involved Longreach’s RSL, Commercial Hotel, Tavern, and Birdcage, as well as Ilfracombe’s Wellshot Hotel.

Longreach Jockey Club president Andrew Watts was happy with the first meeting of 2024 and said that it was a reasonable crowd which was typical for the club’s first race day of the season.

“It was a reasonable crowd – It was on par with previous years for that first race meeting of the year,” Watts said.

“We probably had 150 to 200 people – it was a different sort of race day due to the Racing Queensland heat policy, where we had to start early to accommodate local races.”

Doubles to Barcaldine trainers Toni Schofield and Bevan Johnson highlighted the meeting.

Schofield teamed up with jockey Jason Missen to win the feature Bundaberg Rum Publican’s Cup (1300m) with even-money favourite Think High prevailing by a length and a half from Deep Breath.

Her earlier winner came courtesy of Lieutenant ($5) in the opening race, the Wellshot Hotel Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000m), ridden by Jason Hoopert.

Johnson won the Longreach RSL Maiden Plate (1100m) with the well-supported Goldie’s Power ($2fav) and the Commercial Hotel QTIS Class 3 Plate (1400m) with Victory Bay ($2.50).

Both winners were ridden by star Central West hoop Robert Faehr.

Felonious won the Longreach Tavern Ratings Band 0-60 Handicap (1200m) for Ilfracombe trainer Henry Forster and jockey Tim Brummell.

Barcaldine trainer Pat O’Toole and apprentice jockey Liv O’Donnell combined to take out the Birdcage Hotel Benchmark 45 Handicap (1200m) with Morgan’s Smile.

Away from last Saturday’s races, Watts is excited about what is to come for the jockey club, as they prepare to host a race meeting on the Saturday following the Longreach Show, and said that it is a great opportunity for those who want to enjoy a relaxing afternoon trackside.

“It is pretty exciting – It was already planned to be on that weekend, and it just so happened that the show went back a week, which made it fall in line with the Longreach races,” Watts said.

“It’s a good opportunity for people to spend a couple of days in Longreach.

“Of course, the main day of the show is Friday and there are horse events on Saturday, but if volunteers and people might want to do a full day in Longreach, then they can have a relaxing afternoon at the races and reflect on the show.

“Similarly, if people want to come up for two days, there is that option to come to the races as well.”

The meeting is also a conversation starter, with the jockey club teaming up with a very well-known Australian brand.

“It is a Conversation Starter Race Day – We have teamed up with Trade Mutt who will be there with a pop-up, and they will also be going to the Longreach Show,” Watts said.

Watts said that the race meeting following the show is Saturday, 25 May, and isn’t the only race day that coincides with the Longreach Show Society, with the Mother’s Day races also hosting the event which determines the 2024 Rural Ambassador and Miss Showgirl honours.

It is a busy time for the Longreach Jockey Club, with their next race meeting being the Kate Deane Race Day on Monday, 8 April.