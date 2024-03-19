Countdown to Beef

By Matthew Pearce

The countdown is on, with less than 50 days until Beef Australia 2024.

The triennial event showcasing best of the beef industry will return to Rockhampton from Sunday, 5 May to Saturday, 11 May.

Beef 2024’s parliamentary launch was held at Parliament House in Brisbane on Thursday, 7 March, hosted by Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and attended by Premier Steven Miles and MPs from both sides of the house.

CEO Simon Irwin called the launch a chance to “get together and build some excitement”, with the Premier speaking glowingly about Beef following the last event’s generation of $94 million for the Queensland economy,

“There was a really good vibe in the air – everyone’s starting to get excited about this year’s event.”

On the night, Mr Miles announced that a cabinet meeting would be held in Rockhampton as part of Beef 2024.

Entertainment at the launch event was provided by Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, Camerata, who will be the headline act for Beef Australia’s cultural entertainment program.

Mr Irwin said it was “all hands to the pump” for Beef 2024, which is expected to be bigger than the already successful 2021 event, which operated under Covid restrictions.

Every three years, Beef Australia attracts more than 100,000 people to the Rockhampton Showgrounds, with 2021’s Beef seeing more than 115 000 people in attendance.

“It’s a big big job getting everything ready but it helps to be surrounded by smart people,” he said.

“It’ll be great to get back to people being able to buy a ticket instead of a table – at the last Beef you had to book a table of 10 and know where everyone was sitting.

“Now if you want to see the boys from the Betoota Advocate, you can just buy a seat.”

Mr Irwin said the entertainment program would have something for everyone, with the line-up including a “couple of sleepers in it”.

The guest speaker at this year’s ANZ dinner will be Belinda Sharpe, the first woman to referee a first-grade match in the NRL.

“Belinda is someone who has done amazing things in a non-traditional occupation.”

On the Friday night, Beef 2024 will play host to the World Butchers Challenge Dinner.

Described as a “butchery competition of epic proportions” and the “Olympics of meat”, the World Butchers Challenge will see butchers from across the globe battling it out for the title of the world’s best.

Beef Australia guests will witness two teams go head-to-head in preview of this year’s competition in France.

“It’s amazing to see how much entertainment is on offer, with about 200 different things you can do,” Mr Irwin said.

Go to beefaustralia.com.au for a full rundown of the Beef 2024 events calendar.