Georgie Somerset, AgForce General President

In trying times like these, it is vital we consolidate what is most important in our lives.

And for AgForce that means – Back the Bush, Our People, Our Future.

It’s the theme of our Queensland Agriculture Industry Conference in Brisbane coming soon to Brisbane’s Royal International Convention Centre on the familiar turf of the RNA Showgrounds on 1 and 2 October (qldagindustryconference.com/ ).

There’s many layers to this theme, and to the conference as well, which will also set up the AgForce platform for looming elections both state and federal.

The conference will highlight the significant opportunities our food and fibre production industry provides each and every Australian, on a personal level for our food security, and indeed on a macro level, for our national security.

We seek a broad commitment of support from you – our valued members – to help advance the wellbeing of farming families.

The benefits of this include achieving sustainability and profitability in farming enterprises and securing the liveability and prosperity of our rural communities.

This AgForce conference has been deliberately set just under four weeks from state polling day, and with that date firmly in mind we have invited the leaders of Queensland’s main political parties to give keynote addresses, outline their policies, and listen to the policy questions from our crucially important rural sector.

Queensland’s primary industries and food supply chain supports more than 300,000 jobs, generating around $9.6b in value.

The industry is also the steward of around 86 per cent of the states’ land.

AgForce is keen for all politicians both state and federal to hear directly from you – our industry – about what we contribute and what we need from them in the next term of government to seize the opportunities our industry offers the state.

Research from the Australian Bureau of Statistics clearly shows that agriculture is one of Australia’s most volatile sectors, yet progressive initiatives such as industry-developed sustainability frameworks are leading the way forward in challenging areas such as our net emissions profile.

What we seek in return is policy certainty, effectiveness and stability, which then engenders confidence and investment.

I seek your support in attending our conference – I know your time is valuable but this is important. It is our chance to show solidarity and strength to political leaders in a structured and deliberate way.

And of course, with such a powerful program featuring an exciting line-up of speakers including Wayne Bennett, Lisa Millar and Ian Macfarlane, there will be lots to take in and people to catch up with.

I look forward to seeing many of you from our critical industry in attendance.