Support for family farms with latest round of RED Grants

Twenty Queensland agribusinesses have benefitted from the latest round of the State Government’s popular Rural Economic Development (RED) Grants, with Expressions of Interest for the next round now open.

The successful Round 6 applicants have received a total of $3.7 million, creating 118 good, secure jobs that will support communities right across rural and regional Queensland.

Each RED Grant recipient received up to $200,000 to complete a diverse range of shovel-ready projects such as the construction of greenhouses, glasshouses, fruit packing facilities and seafood processing areas.

The RED Grants program has provided a total of $20 million in funding over six years, supporting 100 successful regional agribusiness projects worth more than $65.4 million.

It’s estimated the program has created more than 3,000 new direct and indirect jobs.

Expressions of interest for Round 7 of RED Grants is now open with applications closing on 22 November 2024.

Round 7 will include a focus on supporting Indigenous-owned agribusinesses and projects that support low-emissions agriculture.

Round 6 RED Grant recipient Clinton and Danielle Marcon of Marcon Family Farms said they were over the moon to find out their application for a Rural Economic Development Grant had been successful.

“We’ve never applied for anything like this before, so we were very excited to be successful as first-time applicants,” Danielle said.

“The grant allows us to expand our greenhouse operations in Bundaberg. We currently have three greenhouses and one glasshouse and with the funding, we will be adding one more greenhouse to our family farm.

“Once completed, it will create 8-10 full time equivalent jobs, on top of employing local trades companies during the construction of the greenhouse, which will bring outsiders to the region.

“The expansion will help us meet the growing demand for our premium fresh produce from consumers all over Australia.”

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities, Mark Furner he’s pleased to see the latest round of RED Grants supporting so many agribusinesses from right across our state.

“From Mareeba in the Far North to Chinchilla on the Western Downs, the local economies of rural and regional communities will see major benefits from these projects,” Mr Furner said.

“RED Grants and other Miles Labor Government initiatives designed to support regional Queensland are under threat from David Crisafulli and the LNP’s cuts.”

For more information visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au/program/rural-economic-development-grants.