Support Queensland’s Food & Fibre Producers This Election

AgForce General President Georgie Somerset

It’s sometimes easy to forget that behind every meal you enjoy – three times a day and 365 days a year – there are dedicated Food and Fibre producers working tirelessly to support you, the consumer.

All we ask, as the leading voice for Queensland producers, representing their interests, is for the support to continue producing the food and fibre that sustains us all.

To help us ensure your food security – we ask you to consider three essential pillars when you decide who to vote for at the October 26 state election.

Produce, Provide, Prosper.

Together, we can create a future where Queensland agriculture thrives, ensuring a stable and prosperous food supply chain for everyone, and contributing to vibrant and resilient rural communities.

Queensland’s primary industries and food supply chain supports more than 300,000 jobs, generating around $9.6 billion in value.

This election you, as voters, have a chance to Back the Bush.

Vibrant rural communities deliver benefits for all Queenslanders.

Every voter in Queensland can choose candidates who back our people and our produce to ensure we all prosper.

When you Back the Bush, you not only back food and fibre production, but also contribute to reducing your cost of living.

When you back families managing our landscapes and the environment, you back Queensland grown and Queensland made.

This election, choose candidates who Back the Bush and give a voice to Queensland producers.

It’s crucial that we protect our enviable food security status that has been a hallmark of Australia for generations.

The moment we take it for granted is when it starts to disappear.

We have an agriculture industry in Australia that every Queenslander can be proud of.

But that can’t continue without your ongoing support.

It contributes strongly to the progress of environmental, social and landscape ideals as well as provide clean healthy and locally grown food on our supermarket shelves all year round, year after year.

Food security, so critical to a functioning democracy, is not guaranteed in Australia.

It is organisations such as AgForce and the thousands of members who make it strong, who have such a vital ongoing role in protecting and promoting what is important, to ensure our population has reliable access to affordable and nutritious food into the future.

Let’s all do our part in ensuring our sector not only flourishes but continues to lead the charge in delivering premium food and fibre, enriching lives throughout Queensland and beyond.

You can see how political parties have committed to support our farmers at voiceforqldproducers.org