Using your vote to Back the Bush at the state election

By Georgie Somerset, AgForce general president

It’s been a challenging time for voters in the leadup to the state election – particularly those wanting to make their vote count for Queensland farmers.

AgForce sought responses from all the major and minor parties on the issues that matter to us in the agriculture industry, which we divided into the themes of Produce, Provide and Prosper.

Agriculture can only help Queensland if the general population Back the Bush too. It’s tricky to explain to southeast Queensland that we do require favourable policies and investment – we need your help to reach people who don’t have that connection to the bush.

Rather than tales of woe – as Julia Jones rightly pointed out at our recent conference – agriculture doesn’t have a majority hold on hardship – we’d love you, those who know agriculture, to help build the bridge between the food security we all enjoy, and the need for a vibrant agricultural sector to ensure that continues.

All the state political parties responded to our request to answer questions on their policies. We’ve put a representation of this on voiceforqldproducers.org

The LNP has announced funding for biosecurity, water infrastructure, roads and an Research & Development fund.

The ALP has announced funding for sustainability, Central Queensland water security and freight assistance for remote communities.

The KAP have been talking about the biofuels industry, and the road and rail network.

One Nation have empathy for business and agriculture, but are yet to provide specific policies.

The Greens have emphasised communities however there is little on infrastructure and they are opposed to AgForce’s vegetation management policy.

So as we all head to the ballot box this week, ask your friends to take a moment to consider the bush when choosing who they vote for – because if agriculture thrives, Queensland thrives.