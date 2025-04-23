Revamped Wagyu competition set for record success

New competition classes and double the prize money for the prestigious Paddock to Palate Wagyu Challenge at the Royal Queensland Show are expected to attract record entries.

Entries for the 2026 competition opened last month, with the Wagyu Challenge regarded as one of the world’s most commercially relevant beef competitions as it allows producers to benchmark their cattle and gain insights through industry-leading data collection.

The most significant change is the addition of two classes to the competition instead of one: Fullblood/Purebred (with genetics above 93 per cent Wagyu) and Crossbred (with genetics below 92 per cent Wagyu).

RNA Beef Committee chair Gary Noller said the change was made to ensure a fairer competition between different genetic classifications.

“Crossbred Wagyu will always gain faster and feature in the weight gain phase, while fullblood cattle perform better in carcass judging,” he said.

“So, by splitting the Wagyu Challenge into two classes, we make it a more even and fair competition.

“This change also means the overall prize pool has doubled to $18,000, providing more producers with the opportunity to share in the rewards.”

Another important change is that JBS Australia will buy all competition entries as feeder steers.

This will give exhibitors a competitive rate when they enter the feedlot rather than when the competition ends.

This eliminates the risk associated with fluctuations in feed and grid prices, giving producers more financial certainty.

As part of the revamp, steers will also be fed at the JBS Beef City Feedlot west of Toowoomba for the first time, for a shorter period of 380 days, before being processed at the Beef City Plant.

Mr Noller said shifts in the commercial environment and consumer expectations drove the changes, including the reduced time on feed.

“This revamp is about aligning the competition with current industry standards and ensuring it continues to be relevant for producers and consumers,” he said.

“The changes to the competition are all very positive and, as a result, we’re expecting to see an increase in the number of entries this year.”

The competition features four phases: weight gain, a carcass competition, carcass value and a beef taste off.

The exhibitor who polls the highest aggregate score across all four phases will be awarded the overall prize at the Paddock to Palate Awards and Beef Industry Dinner during Ekka Beef Week in August 2026.

Deadline for entries is Friday, 2 May.

Please visit www.ekka.com.au/animal-experiences/beef-cattle/paddock-to-palate for entry details.