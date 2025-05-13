Newly re-elected Federal Governments prioritisation of Nature Positive Laws welcomed

AgForce welcomes the newly-elected Albanese Government’s prioritisation of much-needed Nature Positive reforms.

With a clear majority in the Lower House and strength in the Upper House, the Albanese government has a unique opportunity to make fundamental policy changes – what better place to start than environment and food security.

We now look forward to a genuinely collaborative and inclusive negotiation process with the re-elected incumbent government as it maps out it’s plan for the term ahead.

Major reform across environmental law is critical, urgent, and fundamental to the future of our landscapes, biodiversity, communities, Australia and indeed humanity.

Meeting our UN Development Goals absolutely relies on this overhaul, which among other things must recognise and incentivise the role our food and fibre producers can and do play in enhancing environmental outcomes.

There is no question, having all interested parties in the room crafting the detail of this restructure will make for some tense and tough conversations. However, the alternative is much worse.

Dealing us out will only damage environmental outcomes and alienate a part of the community which is keen and able to contribute.

Agricultural and Regional communities more broadly can and should contribute powerfully to informing this reform process.

The fact is, industry has a significant and valuable part to play by contributing to these crucial conversations, and is ready and willing to engage.

Australia has a world class agricultural industry and a significant opportunity to further integrate strengthened environmental outcomes with improved food security and regional resilience.

Let’s not miss the opportunity.