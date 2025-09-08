Ag In Brief

2026 Rabobank Australian graduate program

Applications for Rabobank’s 2026 graduate program are now open, providing university graduates interested in agriculture and agribusiness the chance to start their careers with the specialist agribusiness bank.

Rabobank is offering places for graduates from around Australia to join the bank early next year, beginning with a formal 18-month graduate program, which kicks off in February 2026.

Online farm financial skills workshops

Primary producers across Australia have the opportunity to expand their knowledge, free of charge, at Rabo Client Council online workshops designed to help provide the financial skills essential to managing an agricultural enterprise.

The practical Financial Skills Workshops will be held online in August and September.

The initiative – which provides farmers with an opportunity to upskill – has been led and funded by food and agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank’s Rabo Client Councils, a group of innovative, forward-thinking farming clients who are passionate about making a difference in their communities and support a range of activities designed to make a meaningful impact on the vibrancy and resilience of rural Australia.

Spirit of the Bush Photo Competition Returns

Rural Aid is proud to launch the 6th annual Spirit of the Bush Photo Competition, inviting Australians to share striking images that capture the strength, resilience, and beauty of life on the land.

Running from 14 July to 31 August 2025, the much-loved competition provides a powerful platform for rural and regional Australians to tell their stories through the lens, stories of rugged beauty, resilience and community spirit in the face of hardship.

‘Cautious optimism’ for Agricultural trade conditions

Bendigo Bank’s 2025 Mid-Year Australian Agriculture Outlook report provides an in-depth perspective on supply, demand, and price outlooks for Australia’s major agricultural commodities for the second half of 2025. With around two thirds of Australian agricultural products exported, increasingly volatile global markets will be key to growth prospects across Australia’s agribusiness sector, underscoring the importance of maintaining strong diversified trade relationships.

The two major themes driving a varied outlook across the sector over the coming six months are challenging seasonal conditions and the volatile geopolitical environment that has changed significantly over the past six months. Overall, the outlook for Australian agriculture is cautiously optimistic with the potential for improved seasonal conditions, combined with rising consumer demand and lower interest rates.

Sheep producers show resilience amidst challenges

The latest Sheep Producers Intentions Survey (SPIS), conducted by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), reveals a significant shift in producer sentiment and flock management strategies across the nation.

This shift is being driven by volatile market conditions, extreme weather events, and regulatory changes, most notably the planned phase-out of live sheep exports.

The survey, which gathered responses from 2,374 producers across Australia in May 2025, shows a net sentiment score of +52 for the sheep meat industry, up 48 points from the same time last year.

Australian beef producers signal confidence and stability

The latest Beef Producer Intentions Survey (BPIS) released by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has shown that producers are confident in the sector’s outlook. It has also signalled producers are maintaining stable herd management strategies despite regional, national and global challenges.

The April edition of the 2025 survey, of 3,116 grass-fed beef producers across Australia provides a comprehensive snapshot of herd demographics, producer sentiment, breeding and sales intentions, and market dynamics.

Producer sentiment nationally has strengthened with a net sentiment score of +53, up from +47 in November 2024.

Australian avocado production dips

Australia is experiencing a dip in avocado production with the 2024/25 crop estimated to be down 15 per cent on last year, Rabobank says in a newly-released report.

But the drop in Australia’s booming ‘avo’ production is expected to be short-lived, resulting from the phenomenon of ‘alternate bearing’ where trees can produce a large crop one year followed by small or no crops the next, according to the report by the agribusiness banking specialist’s RaboResearch division.

And Australian production is forecast to rebound to record volumes – of around 170,000 metric tons – in 2025/26.

And even with the decline in this year’s production, there will still be plenty of avocados to go around, says RaboResearch analyst Anna Drake, with Australia estimated to produce 128,000 metric tons of the fruit in the 2024/25 season – which equates to close to 20 avocados per person a year.

Meanwhile the world’s appetite for avocados continues to grow at a rapid rate, with the global market ‘smashing’ the USD 20 billion (AUD 30 billion) mark for the first time.

And global avocado export volumes are expanding rapidly, the Rabobank Global Avocado Update 2025 report says.

MLA expands market insights with launch of two new livestock indicators

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) has today unveiled two new livestock market indicators: the National Feeder Heifer Indicator (NFHI) and the Online Sheep Indicator (OSI), marking a significant step forward in livestock market transparency and decision-making support.

These indicators are the latest refinement of MLA’s National Livestock Reporting System (NLRS), which already covers more than 50 physical saleyard markets and produces 18 price indicators.

The NFHI and OSI are designed to provide producers, processors, and stakeholders with more targeted, real-time insights into two critical market segments.

The launch reflects MLA’s commitment to delivering practical tools that help producers make informed decisions.