Apply now for the 2026 Rural Women’s Award

The Queensland Government is calling on all rural women to throw their hats in the ring for the 2026 AgriFutures Australia Rural Women’s Award, with applications officially open now.

The award is designed to empower and celebrate inclusive and courageous leadership by women involved in Australia’s rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities.

Queensland 2025 state winner and Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Agribusiness Network, Nicole McNaughton, said she encouraged all rural women to apply for these awards.

“The Rural Women’s Award has been a life-changing opportunity to grow and connect with like-minded, passionate and supportive women,” Ms McNaughton said.

“It’s given me the opportunity to grow personally and professionally while connecting with an inspiring network of Queensland finalists – the inspiring Libby Cook-Black and Angie Nisbet.”

Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Deputy Director-General Biosecurity Dr Rachel Chay said these awards served as a timely reminder of the crucial role women play in our rural and regional communities.

“We are so lucky in Queensland to have so many inspiring women in our communities who lead with strength and courage,” Dr Chay said.

“We’re pleased to support the 2026 AgriFutures Australia Rural Women’s Award – not only to recognise and celebrate the amazing women leading in our rural communities, but to equip them with the resources to bring their boldest and most innovative ideas to life.”

As Queensland winner, Ms McNaughton received a $15,000 grant from Westpac to further her work and will go on to represent Queensland at the 2025 National event in Canberra on Tuesday, 28 October, 2025.

“I’m excited for the upcoming National Gala – it’s a chance to reconnect with my fellow state winners, celebrate the strength of rural women, and proudly fly the flag for Queensland,” Ms McNaughton said.”

“This journey has re-energised my passion for building ecosystems where women support one another.

Westpac has been a platinum sponsor of these awards for over 15 years and will award a further $20,000 grant to the National winner and $15,000 to the National runner up.

Queensland’s state sponsor, the Queensland Country Women’s Association, will provide a $2,000 grant to each Queensland finalist. Finalists also gain access to professional development opportunities and alumni networks.

AgriFutures also offer a $7,000 Rural Women’s Acceleration Grant as a leadership and development opportunity for rural women who feel they are not quite ready to apply for the award.

Applications for the 2026 AgriFutures Australia Rural Women’s Award and Rural Women’s Acceleration Grant will close on Friday 7 November, 2025.

Visit the AgriFutures website for more information or to apply now.