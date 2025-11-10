Ag In Brief

Poor affordability to pressure global fertiliser demand in 2026

Global fertiliser markets are entering a new phase of contraction, as rising prices begin to weigh on demand, agribusiness specialist Rabobank says in new research.

In its recently-released Semi-annual Fertiliser Outlook, the bank’s RaboResearch division says affordability of agricultural fertiliser globally – as reflected in Rabo’s Fertiliser Affordability Index – is clearly beginning to decline.

With agricultural commodity prices having largely remained stable since the start of the year, this decline in affordability is primarily due to an increase in global fertiliser prices, the report says.

Global beef trade set for continued growth

Global beef trade is poised for growth over the next five years, driven by increasing demand from Asia and export expansions by South American countries, according to a new report by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.

The report and accompanying world beef map highlight global beef trade has increased substantially over the past five years, with exports rising by 14 per cent from 2019 to nearly 13 million metric tons in 2024.

Australian beef industry sets global sustainability benchmark

The Australian beef industry has released its 2025 Annual Update under the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework (ABSF), showcasing record-breaking environmental achievements, strengthened market access, and a clear roadmap for future sustainability leadership.

Since 2005, the industry has reduced net CO₂-e emissions by 70.1 per cent, largely driven by carbon sequestration in the landscape on grazing land.

Beef production reached an all-time high of 2.75 million tonnes, achieved with improved efficiency and reduced waste.

Solid waste to landfill in the processing sector fell by 71.6 per cent between 2022 and 2024, and 98 per cent of cattle were processed through independently accredited animal welfare facilities.

Beef producers drive bullish sentiment

Queensland beef producers are driving a lift in the state’s rural confidence seen in the most recent quarter, the latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey found.

A combination of favourable seasonal conditions in key beef-producing regions, strong global beef markets and robust local prices are the chief reasons for optimism among Queensland cattle producers.

Completed last month, the survey found an overall lift in confidence levels among Queensland primary producers – with sentiment improving from the previous quarter, rising to a net reading of 10 per cent (previously -2 per cent).

Australian red meat industry delivers record results

Australia’s red meat and livestock sector entered 2025 on a strong footing, achieving new milestones in growth, innovation and global competitiveness despite a rapidly changing operating environment, according to the State of the Industry Report released by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA).

The State of the Industry Report highlights a year of transformation and achievement, with the industry setting new benchmarks across production, exports and market engagement.

Despite the challenging seasonal conditions coming out of 2023 and continuing into 2024 for large parts of southern Australia, the sector delivered record production volumes in beef, sheepmeat and goatmeat, while expanding its global market share and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across regional Australia.

The Greatest Beef campaign is back

Australia’s most iconic beef campaign, The Greatest, is making its triumphant return from 13 October 2025, following a record-breaking year that reminded the nation why Aussie Beef reigns supreme.

The campaign’s hero assets – The Kitchen and The Ship commercials – have been recognised as the most persuasive beef advertisements of the past decade, as validated by independent Kantar tracking. These executions have delivered exceptionally on: strong brand recognition, with consumers instantly identifying the ads as distinctly Australian Beef, clear messaging on product superiority, reinforcing beef as the preferred protein among Australians and increased purchase intent, with viewers more likely to choose beef following exposure to the campaign.

Another robust harvest ahead, but prices fail to keep pace

Australia is forecast to harvest a larger winter grain crop this year, with Rabobank estimating total volumes to reach 62.8 million tonnes in its just-released annual 2025/26 Australian Winter Crop Forecast.

The agribusiness banking specialist’s RaboResearch division forecasts total winter grain and oilseeds production to come in approximately 3.8 million tonnes above last season, an increase of 6.4 per cent. And 6.1 per cent above the five-year average.