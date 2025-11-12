REGIONAL: Hot prices at Roma saleyards

Hot prices and packed laneways, it was a sellers’ market here at the Roma Saleyards with a little over 6,100 head of cattle yarded.

With rain out and about, all the regular processors, feedlotters and backgrounders present and actively competing on a quality penning.

The steer market exploded with several quality lines of bullocks on offer.

The yarding was drawn predominantly from the local Maranoa supply district including Roma, Yuleba and Injune as well as Charleville and Morven in the west.

Multiple runs of cattle were consigned from as far afield as Julia Creek, McKinlay, and Boulia in north Queensland.

The selection and quality of cattle on offer once again solidified Roma Saleyards as the marketplace of choice.

Glen and Therese Nielson offloaded a run of heavy bullocks for an average of 473c/kg weighing in at 546kg for a return of $2,583/hd.

Operating out of ‘Mt Weribone’ at Surat, the couple fetched a top price of 512c/kg on a pen of Santa Gertrudis cross and a pen of Simmental cross steers, weighing an average of 469kg to make $2,404/hd.

A pen of Santa Gertrudis cross steers fetched 448c/kg to weigh 646kg to make $2,896kg.

The line was consigned through GDL, pictured below with vendors Glen and Therese Nielson.

Reynella Grazing offloaded a mammoth line of Droughtmaster cross steers for a straight 508c/kg over fourteen pens.

From Charleville way, the heaviest pen of Droughtmaster cross steers made 508c/kg weighed in at 521kg for an average of $2,649/hd.

The line was consigned through GDL, pictured below with Mitchell based livestock agent Jason Belz.

MK Henry Co offloaded two pens of Droughtmaster cross steers, fetching 542/kg to weigh 262kg for a return of $1,420/hd.

Operating out of ‘Blue Hills’, Wandoan, the heavier pen weighed in at 276kg to make an average of $1,496/hd.

The line was consigned through Elders, pictured below with Wandoan livestock agent Billy Hall.

Usher Pastoral Co offloaded a run of Droughtmaster cross steers for an average 466c/kg weighing 559kg for a return of $2,606/hd.

Hailing from ‘Norley Station’, Thargomindah, two pens of Droughtmaster cross steers sold for a straight 470c/kg to weigh 535kg fetching $2,514/hd.

A further pen of the Droughtmaster cross steers fetched 469c/kg weighing 612kg for a return of $2,873/hd.

The line was consigned through Watkins & Co, pictured below which Watkins agents Braith Neven, Andrew Busiko and Charles Gleeson.

Colin and Deb Walsh offloaded a line of Santa Gertrudis cross steers and Braham cross steers to average 491c/kg weighing in at 419kg for a return of $2,062/hd.

Based near Roma, two pens of steers made 498c/kg to weigh 406kg for a return of $2,023/hd.

A pen of the Santa Gertrudis cross steers fetched 515c/kg weighing 425kg for a return of $2,189/hd.

The line was consigned through PJH pictured below with vendor Colin Walsh and his son Ben Walsh.

A total of 6,125 head of cattle were consigned at Roma’s Store Sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 562c/kg and averaged 560c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 570c/kg and averaged 515c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 558c/kg and averaged 520c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 546c/kg and averaged 484c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 534c/kg and averaged 491c/kg.

Pathungra Properties, Pathungra Station, Boulia sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 570c/kg, reaching a top of $1,632 to average $1,326.

TJ & JA Sorensen, Westerdale, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 558c/kg, reaching a top of $2,204 to average $1,965.

BJ & PC Harrison, Bungaringa, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 550c/kg, reaching a top of $1,630 to average $1,630.

GT Grazing, Grafton Terrace, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 548c/kg, reaching a top of $1,650 to average $1,482.

MK Henry Co, Blue Hills, Wandoan sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 542c/kg, reaching a top of $1,495 to average $1,367. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 458c/kg, reaching a top of $1,355 to average $1,087.

TS & LF White, Daisy Hills, Euthulla sold Angus steers to 540c/kg, reaching a top of $2,017 to average $1,706.

J & M Collinson, West Myall, Roma sold Blonde D’Aquitaine steers to 540c/kg, reaching a top of $1,786 to average $1,671. The Blonde D’Aquitaine heifers sold to 414c/kg, reaching a top $1,096 to average $1,096.

Fields Pastoral Co, Skibbereen, Eurella sold Angus cross steers to 540c/kg, reaching a top of $1,689 to average $1,606. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 466c/kg, reaching a top of $1,512 to average $1,382.

L & HM McKay, Cynthia Downs, St George sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 518c/kg, reaching a top of $2,468 to average $2,251.

Broadford Pastoral Company, Broadford, Hughenden sold Angus cross steers to 518c/kg, reaching a top of $2,425 to average $2,336. The Angus cross heifers sold to 466c/kg, reaching a top of $1,293 to average $1,176.

Cambridge Downs Pastoral Company Pty Ltd, Noorindoo sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 516c/kg, reaching a top of $2,965 to average $1,920.

CF & D Walsh, Townsend, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 515c/kg, reaching a top of $2,188 to average $2,062.

Torres Park Grazing, Cherry Hills, Injune sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 510c/kg, reaching a top of $2,544 to average $2,506.

Reynella Grazing, Reynella, Charleville sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 508c/kg, reaching a top of $2,649 to average $2,509.

Warren Point Pastoral Company, Warren Point, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 500c/kg, reaching a top of $1,861 to average $1,786.

W & M Graham, Gladfield, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 492c/kg, reaching a top of $3,205 to average $2,555.

Usher Pastoral Co, Norley Station, Thargomindah sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 470c/kg, reaching a top of $2,872 to average $2,606. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 420c/kg, reaching a top of $2,418 to average $2,418.

West Farming Pty Ltd, Loomeah, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 462c/kg, reaching a top of $2,765 to average $2,570.

Heifers under 200kg topped at 344c/kg and averaged 309c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 466c/kg and averaged 403c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 466c/kg, averaging 397c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 472c/kg, averaging 424c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 470c/kg, averaging 431c/kg.

Todd Grazing Enterprises, Brigalow Downs, Bollon sold Simmental cross heifers to 472c/kg, reaching a top of $2,702 to average $1,686.

Keddstock Pty Ltd, Bookooi, Yuleba sold Charolais cross heifers to 470c/kg, reaching a top of $2,105 to average $1,876.

DS & DW Sutton, Fresh Fields, Roma sold Angus cross heifers to 440c/kg, reaching a top of $2,489 to average $2,339.

4M Cattle Company, Rockvale Station, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 430c/kg, reaching a top of $1,505 to average $1,186.

Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 402c/kg and averaged 242c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 405c/kg, averaging 348c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 420c/kg, averaging 400c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 430c/kg, averaging 413c/kg.

Yarrawonga Cattle Co, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 430c/kg, reaching a top of $2,782 to average $2,243.

Tinderry Pastoral Co, Tinderry Station, Quilpie, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 426c/kg, reaching a top of $2,889 to average $2,561.

Freeman Pastoral Company, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla sold Brahman cross cows to 400c/kg, reaching a top of $2,733 to average $2,373.