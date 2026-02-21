New grant to build skills and strengthen future workforce

AgriFutures Australia has opened applications for its new People and Capability Program, investing up to $200,000 to help our levied and emerging industries address critical workforce shortages and build the skills needed for long-term productivity.

From chicken meat and rice to industrial hemp and truffles, workforce attraction and retention is one of the most significant constraints on the growth of both levied and emerging industries support by AgriFutures.

The People and Capability Program is a new pilot that will fund practical, industry-led initiatives to address workforce pressures with our Levied and Emerging Industries.

The program aims to support solutions that attract, develop and retain people across the agricultural sector. It also focuses on strengthening leadership capability to build a more resilient, industry‑led agricultural sector and support long‑term industry growth.

AgriFutures General Manager, Levied and Emerging Industries, Samantha Beresford, said workforce challenges are being felt across every part of the agricultural supply chain.

“Workforce shortages are a daily reality for our rural industries,” Ms Beresford said.

“Whether it’s finding skilled people on the ground or developing the next generation of leaders, the availability of capable people is now a key factor in whether industries can grow, innovate and remain competitive.”

Funding is available through two grant streams:

Industry Workforce Program Grants of up to $25,000 to support the delivery or adaptation of workforce initiatives

Capacity Building Grants of up to $10,000 to strengthen leadership, skill development and organisational capability.

These grants are designed to enable industries to tailor workforce solutions to their specific needs, including attraction, retention, skill development and leadership capability.

Ms Beresford said the program is focused on outcomes and practical long-term impact.

“This program is about investing in people, building confidence and capability, and creating stronger pathways into agriculture,” she said.

“By focusing on outcomes and measuring impact, we can support immediate workforce needs while also building skilled and capable people for the future.”

Industry associations, individuals and service providers that are from or can support one of our Levied and Emerging Industries, are encouraged to apply to design and deliver initiatives that support workforce attraction, retention and skills development. Applications will be assessed on strategic alignment, potential impact, scalability, innovation and outcomes.

Applications are open from Monday, 16 February and close Friday, 13 March 2026.

For more information about the AgriFutures People and Capability Program and to apply visit the AgriFutures website.