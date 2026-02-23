Ag In Brief

A-EU FTA negotiations must rectify punitive access

Australia’s red meat industry has issued its clearest message yet on the pending endgame of the Australia-European Union Free Trade Agreement (A-EU FTA) negotiations.

Improved market access is essential, and the FTA is the way to achieve it.

With the EU only allocating quota increases to its trading partners, rather than genuinely liberalising its import regime, Australian negotiators must remain firm.

Andrew McDonald, Chair of the Australia–EU Red Meat Market Access Taskforce, said Australia cannot afford to fall further behind other global suppliers.

Rabo Community Fund opens applications for 2026 rural community initiatives

Applications for funding from the Rabo Community Fund for 2026 are now open to rural and regional community organisations and initiatives that are making a significant contribution to supporting country communities.

Launched by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank in 2021, the fund has to date invested more than $4 million into initiatives designed to support the vitality and sustainability of rural and regional communities across Australia.

The Rabo Community Fund is calling for applications from organisations that aim to develop and implement meaningful national or local grassroots initiatives in their communities.

Geopolitics the “dominant risk” for agriculture in year ahead

Geopolitics remains the “dominant risk factor” for Australian agriculture in the year ahead, Rabobank says in its newly-released annual outlook, with the prospect that fast-changing global trade rules and volatile commodity prices are set to continue.

However, the global agribusiness banking specialist says in its flagship Australia Agribusiness Outlook 2026, Australia’s agricultural sector remains “well positioned” to navigate these global challenges, with the country’s agricultural exports expected to continue their strong performance in 2026 and major commodity sectors entering the year “from a position of strength”.

CQU economist recognised with Order of Australia for regional impact

CQUniversity economist Professor John Rolfe has been awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the recent Australia Day Honours, recognising his significant service to regional economic development as an economist and author.

A long-serving academic at CQUniversity Australia and a central Queensland local, Professor Rolfe has spent decades helping shape policy and decision-making across regional Queensland and Australia, with a particular focus on balancing economic growth with environmental and social outcomes.

Professor Rolfe said the recognition reflected the collective effort of the many people he has worked alongside throughout his career.

Rabobank announces new Australian CEO/Regional Manager Australia & New Zealand

Rabobank has announced the appointment of Caroline Oosterbaan as Chief Executive Officer of Rabobank Australia and Regional Manager Australia and New Zealand, effective 1 March, 2026.

Ms Oosterbaan will succeed Mark Wiessing, who is retiring after serving in both positions since May 2023, and after more than 20 years with Rabobank’s international operations.

Australian-born Ms Oosterbaan has a broad range of experience spanning international banking and finance, strategy consulting, mergers and acquisitions, entrepreneurship and supervisory roles. Most recently she has served as Global Head of Clients & Portfolio Management for Rabobank’s international Wholesale & Rural Business, based in the Netherlands.

ABS data confirms record beef production and strong livestock supply in 2025

Australia’s red meat industry has delivered another year of strong performance, with new ABS data confirming exceptional beef production, historically high cattle slaughter and resilient lamb and mutton supply despite varied seasonal conditions.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) says the data reflects both the strength and adaptability of Australian red meat producers, as well as the continued shift toward higher throughput and heavier carcase weights across key species.