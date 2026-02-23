Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Search

Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Subscribe
HomeRuralAg In Brief
Rural

Ag In Brief

Australia’s red meat industry has delivered another year of strong performance.

A-EU FTA negotiations must rectify punitive access

Australia’s red meat industry has issued its clearest message yet on the pending endgame of the Australia-European Union Free Trade Agreement (A-EU FTA) negotiations.

Improved market access is essential, and the FTA is the way to achieve it.

With the EU only allocating quota increases to its trading partners, rather than genuinely liberalising its import regime, Australian negotiators must remain firm.

Andrew McDonald, Chair of the Australia–EU Red Meat Market Access Taskforce, said Australia cannot afford to fall further behind other global suppliers.

Rabo Community Fund opens applications for 2026 rural community initiatives

Applications for funding from the Rabo Community Fund for 2026 are now open to rural and regional community organisations and initiatives that are making a significant contribution to supporting country communities.

Launched by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank in 2021, the fund has to date invested more than $4 million into initiatives designed to support the vitality and sustainability of rural and regional communities across Australia.

The Rabo Community Fund is calling for applications from organisations that aim to develop and implement meaningful national or local grassroots initiatives in their communities.

Geopolitics the “dominant risk” for agriculture in year ahead

Geopolitics remains the “dominant risk factor” for Australian agriculture in the year ahead, Rabobank says in its newly-released annual outlook, with the prospect that fast-changing global trade rules and volatile commodity prices are set to continue.

However, the global agribusiness banking specialist says in its flagship Australia Agribusiness Outlook 2026, Australia’s agricultural sector remains “well positioned” to navigate these global challenges, with the country’s agricultural exports expected to continue their strong performance in 2026 and major commodity sectors entering the year “from a position of strength”.

CQU economist recognised with Order of Australia for regional impact

CQUniversity economist Professor John Rolfe has been awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the recent Australia Day Honours, recognising his significant service to regional economic development as an economist and author.

A long-serving academic at CQUniversity Australia and a central Queensland local, Professor Rolfe has spent decades helping shape policy and decision-making across regional Queensland and Australia, with a particular focus on balancing economic growth with environmental and social outcomes.

Professor Rolfe said the recognition reflected the collective effort of the many people he has worked alongside throughout his career.

Rabobank announces new Australian CEO/Regional Manager Australia & New Zealand

Rabobank has announced the appointment of Caroline Oosterbaan as Chief Executive Officer of Rabobank Australia and Regional Manager Australia and New Zealand, effective 1 March, 2026.

Ms Oosterbaan will succeed Mark Wiessing, who is retiring after serving in both positions since May 2023, and after more than 20 years with Rabobank’s international operations.

Australian-born Ms Oosterbaan has a broad range of experience spanning international banking and finance, strategy consulting, mergers and acquisitions, entrepreneurship and supervisory roles. Most recently she has served as Global Head of Clients & Portfolio Management for Rabobank’s international Wholesale & Rural Business, based in the Netherlands.

ABS data confirms record beef production and strong livestock supply in 2025

Australia’s red meat industry has delivered another year of strong performance, with new ABS data confirming exceptional beef production, historically high cattle slaughter and resilient lamb and mutton supply despite varied seasonal conditions.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) says the data reflects both the strength and adaptability of Australian red meat producers, as well as the continued shift toward higher throughput and heavier carcase weights across key species.

Previous article
Mandatory health star ratings a welcome step
Next article
US tariffs start this week on imports
Digital Edition
Subscribe

Get an all ACCESS PASS to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Fuller fires but Woolf bites at fullback hopes

Despite some superb showings from Trai Fuller in the pre-season, Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf looks set to keep Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the No.1 position...

US tariffs start this week on imports

Mandatory health star ratings a welcome step

Big wet descends on Channel Country

Star CQ filly’s thrilling Caulfield success

More News

Mandatory health star ratings a welcome step

The Australian Medical Association welcomes the decision by food regulation ministers to move towards mandatory health star ratings on packaged foods, a long overdue...

Big wet descends on Channel Country

A slow-moving tropical low is passing close by the western Queensland border bringing flooding and road closures to outback communities. On Monday, 23 February all...

Star CQ filly’s thrilling Caulfield success

Stand-in jockey Zac Spain’s nerveless ride guided star Central Queensland filly Sheza Alibi to a thrilling victory in the $300,000 Group 2 Angus Armanasco...

Son of a Carpenter tour

Australia’s global comedy heavyweight, Jim Jefferies will bring his internationally acclaimed Son of a Carpenter tour home in 2026 for a huge run of...

This Coalition to learn from past mistakes

The most important thing that Angus Taylor has done since he became the Liberal leader is to admit to past mistakes. None of us...

David Attenborough’s 100th marked by three new shows

Sir David Attenborough's 100th birthday will be celebrated with three new shows, the BBC has announced. The broadcaster will mark Sir David's "extraordinary milestone" on...

Triple-zero outages and changes trigger more complaints

Complaints about being cut off from emergency services have surged in Australia following the Optus triple-zero outage and the discovery of faulty mobile phone...

Barcy carnival makes a splash

The Barcaldine Amateur Swimming Club’s Outback Oasis Open Meet proved another major success on Saturday, drawing a strong field of competitors from across the...

In Brief

Alpha Wash Down Facility closed Barcaldine Regional Council advises residents that the Alpha Wash Down Facility is closed until further notice due to maintenance works....

New grant to build skills and strengthen future workforce

AgriFutures Australia has opened applications for its new People and Capability Program, investing up to $200,000 to help our levied and emerging industries address...

Subscribe

Get an all access pass to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Subscribe

© 2026 Central Queensland Media Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.