In photos: Alpha Races

Michael R Williams

The Alpha races were cancelled this week due to rain, but that didn’t stop locals and travellers alike from heading out to the course to get dolled up and partying.

Entertainment included Fashions on the field, a jumping castle, and musical performances from Corinne Ballard.

Alpha Jockey Club Secretary Hannah Aberton said while they didn’t get their expected crowd, it was still a great crowd.

“It’s been a great day for the community,” she said.

“Still plenty of women dressed up and the fashions went well.”

For the second race meet of 2022, the fashions will be back and bigger and hopefully the horses will also be involved.