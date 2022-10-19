Calmness at the crease

By Tyler Lewis

There have been just four rounds of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association District season but it’s already some summer Lucas Ligt is having.

The Devon Meadows star added a further 170 runs and six wickets in the competition wide double-header over the weekend.

After 51 and 3/25 on Saturday against Upper Beaconsfield, Ligt carved out his second virtuoso performance of the season with an unbeaten 119 and 3/17 on Sunday against Pakenham Upper Toomuc.

With 334 runs at 114.67 and 10 wickets at 6.40 to his name already, Ligt is poised beautifully to defend his league medal crown.

His secret to success isn’t complex; it’s just an overwhelming sense of calmness.

“I am just enjoying my cricket and enjoying being around the club,” he explained.

“I think I am not feeling any pressure like I have in other years, I really wanted to succeed and put too much pressure on myself to do that, this year I am not.

“Runs early always helps (too), it just relieves that pressure – now it’s easier because I have got some runs under my belt.”

That sense of tranquillity hasn’t secluded itself to just his batting either.

“It’s actually helped my bowling relax a little bit,” Ligt admitted.

“I used to think I had to prove myself every time I was bowling, so I would put that added pressure on the game situation.

“That ‘come on, you’ve got to make the most of a situation’ sort of thing, now that’s gone and I can focus on the task at hand.

“I can just now do what needs to be done on the day.”

With scores of 305, 186, 206 and 209 in the opening four weeks, the Panthers have supreme confidence in their ability to post a total.

“We know that we bat all the way down, early wickets don’t faze us,” Ligt said.

“We just know everyone can bat right down to 11 and that everyone is going to give it their best crack… and our best crack will be good enough.”

SATURDAY

The Panthers remained the only undefeated side in District on Saturday when it posted a score too steep for Upper Beaconsfield.

Will Halton’s unblemished 79 guided the Panthers to 3/206.

In reply, the Maroons fell 41 runs short (10/165), despite the efforts of Nicholas Pastras (69).

Emerald and Gembrook, meanwhile, played in a genuine run fest at Chandler Recreation Reserve.

The Bombers posted 1/243, with Owen Thorne (102 not out) and Ethan Crosher (96 not out) assisting in the mammoth score.

Thorne reached his century in the final over and Crosher required a six on the final ball of the innings to reach his, but was only able to snare a two.

The Brookers made an extremely good fist of the chase, falling just 15 runs short (7/228).

Opener Dean McPherson was excellent with 102 not out in pursuit of the big total.

In the remaining matches, NNG/Maryknoll (6/207) secured victory over Pakenham Upper Toomuc (10/143) and Lang Lang (1/134) dispatched Cranbourne Meadows (10/133).

SUNDAY

Cranbourne Meadows bounced back with a brace of centuries to defeat Gembrook in enchanting style.

Openers Jass Dhaliwal (100) and Manu Goraya (102) both crunched tons in the Rebels’ scintillating total of 6/252.

Cranbourne Meadows proceeded to bundle the Brookers out for just 88.

Upper Beaconsfield bounced back with a good win over Lang Lang.

20 wickets fell for just 233 runs after the Maroons posted 144 and restricted the Swamp Tigers to 89.

Dale Cranston was the pick of the bowlers in the wicket-tumbling contest, collecting 4/27 from his eight overs.

NNG/Maryknoll went two from two with victory over Emerald.

Skipper James Markland guided the Marygoons to 6/213 with 92 not out and his side defended the total (9/203).

Crosher added to the stat sheet once again with a tremendous knock off 85.

And courtesy of Luca Ligt, Devon Meadows (6/209) defeated Pakenham Upper Toomuc (9/126).