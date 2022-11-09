Netball results

Longreach Netball Association

As the sun went down last Thursday night, the stakes went up for our Mixed Netball competition as it was round 8 of the 11-round season.

The Dodgeballers started and ended strong against the Heelers, winning 51-5.

Xander Hodgkins was named best and fairest for the Heelers.

His vertical jump is arguably one of the best in the competition this year.

You’ve heard his name before, the consistent sportsman, Adam Hughes’ agility and speed awarded him best and fairest for the Dodgeballers.

Furious not Fast sure lived up to their names but went down to the Shooting Stars 42-10.

John Christensen from the Shooting Stars was named their shooting star for his accuracy in the net.

Contrary to the name, the fast junior, Felicity Long, was Furious not Fast’s best and fairest.

Sweaty Betty’s looked good and played well against Men in Black.

Sweaty Betty’s well-designed uniforms intimidated Men in Black in the first quarter and put them in a comfortable lead.

Sweaty Betty’s won 27-19.

Congratulations to Olivia Long for being awarded best and fairest from Sweaty Betty’s, proving netball talent runs in the Long family.

Charlie William was awarded best and fairest for Men in Black for his ability to intercept the ball mid-court, making valuable turnovers for his team.

The Pacemakers sure set the pace against Thick n Thins but Thick n Thins defence was impeccable.

Thick n Thins defeated Pacemakers 32-24.

Tuck Richards had a solid game and was an asset to his team awarding him best and fairest for Thick n Thins.

Thick n Thins tried to prevent the consistent shooter, Ali Mitchell, from the Pacemakers from scoring but this did not stop Ali’s natural movement in the circle and she was awarded best and fairest for her team.

Due to other commitments, The Minions forfeit against The Big D’s.

The Mixed Netball committee would like to say a huge thank you to the players, volunteers and sponsors for supporting our season.

We look forward to round 9.