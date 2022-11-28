Tennis in Corfield

Michael Lloyd

Tennis in Western Queensland was on show last weekend with Longreach Tennis Club hosting Tennis Queensland Regional Development Manager Rhett McKinnon.

Rhett also visited member Club Corfield and met with representatives of Barcaldine.

The visit’s main purpose was to help Longreach Club Coach Michael Lloyd use TQ’s new online tournament planner as helping Michael run a junior

tournament.

Juniors are split into Red, Orange and Green ball groups, rather than by age.

Each ball bounces slightly more, allowing new players to gain confidence in their strokes.

The Red Ball tournament was won narrowly by Harry Wyton over Henry Van Dorsen-Sieber after a countback was needed.

Leo McDarra won the Orange ball final over Alex Lloyd.

Coach Michael Lloyd has been part of Tennis Queensland’s Emerging Leaders program which was completed by holding this tournament.

It’s not too late to take up tennis just email longreachtenniscoaching@gmail.com or contact the Club.

With the help of Tennis Queensland, Coach Lloyd is hoping to start up programs all around the Central West, so if you are out in the regions please contact him for more details.