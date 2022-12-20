The Captain and the Voice

Bowls by Bones

Well, the last trophy day for the year was held last Sunday and with many members either away or working before the Xmas break it was a great turnout of 30 players.

The day was sponsored by Patrick Casey and Andrew Watts.

Sincerely thank them for their continued support in so many ways.

Ten triples teams were selected and out of the teams went for the first of two games of 12 ends.

After those games, we had Rodney Butts’ team leading followed by the teams skipped by Bub Barbeler, John Hawkes and Paula Brun.

Off we went for the second round and that’s where the placings were all sorted out.

The team that won was the team of Bub Barbeler, Dave Ramage, and Baileigh.

In second we had John Hawkes, John Dagan and Bob Cooper with the team of Paula Brun, Andrew Watts and Helen Cooper only a half point behind.

Well done everyone and thanks to those that turned up on a very busy weekend.

In other news we really need people to nominate their teams for the Men’s Pairs, Triples and Fours.

These nominations will be closed on Sunday 18 December.

I can officially announce that we do have new office bearers.

Congratulations to Tony Barbeler, Justin Hunt, Gail Butt, and Michael McKewen for stepping up and taking on their roles.

Our green keeper again this year is Tony Barbeler who does a great job throughout the year because without a green we can’t play bowls.

The worst job at the club of ‘Games Director’ has been taken on again by Peter Anderson and even though he’s a bookmaker, he can never win in this role…..it’s a thankless task.