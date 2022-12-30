Winding down

Bowls by Bones

Well even with the scorching weather predicted for Sunday we still had three games of social bowls.

It was a day we also said good bye to Pat Downing who is leaving town.

In social pairs, Pat and Jaylee were teamed together against Bob Grant and Bluey Beard.

Bluey and Bob showed no mercy taking the game 36–11 after it was tied up early on at 7-all.

In another pairs game, we had Rob Horsten and Rodney Butt taking on Dorrie Delaney and Peter Anderson.

The boys were on fire running out big winners by 26–12.

In the triples game, we had Bub Barbeler, John Dagan and Amanda up against Paula Brun, Terry Harris and Baileigh.

This was the closest game of the day with Bub’s team taking the win by 23–14.

This Sunday is the President’s Trophy Day so bowlers please get your names in by 12.30.

Also, a reminder that nominations for the Men’s triples, pairs and fours close on Sunday 18.

From the President, Committee and members of the Longreach Bowls Club, please have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.