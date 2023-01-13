Supporting community fitness

Michael R Williams

Mother of three and healthcare professional, yet Hayley Jackson has a third passion in her life.

As owner-operator of Inter Fitness, Hayley Jackson has been able to fuse her love for seeing people grow with her adoration for health, mental health, and fitness.

She started this venture mid to late last year when Sammi Sheehan – former operator of Sammi’s Fresh Fitness – moved to Brisbane leaving a hole in the community.

“That was a religious thing for me and was a part of my daily routine,” Ms Jackson said.

“Once she sort of left, I just thought that was a massive gap for our community.

“That inspired me to finish my Cert 4 in fitness.

“I was up late at night, sometimes until 1 am, just to ensure that our community doesn’t go without.”

“Fitness has always been a massive part of my lifestyle, not only physically, but also mentally,” she said.

“I like having a place where people can come and feel welcomed at any level of fitness.”

Dubbing her new operation Inter Fitness, Ms Jackson has been able to create a welcoming place for men and women of all ages to get in their morning fitness.

“Inter Fitness is very welcoming to men and women of all ages,” she said.

“We have young, wise, and people of all different fitness levels.

“We’re offering many classes, such as our functional strength, boxing, HIIT, and many others.

“We allow everyone to work at their own pace—there are always alternatives.”

At Inter Fitness, it’s not always about exercising your body, however.

“I’ve often found that people – in particular, mothers who have dedicated much of their time to raising children – have been able to make time for themselves and really come out of their shell, and they’ve really been able to build confidence off of the back of this,” Ms Jackson said.

“They’ve really shone.

“For me, keeping my mind active is to exercise.

“It’s a natural endorphin.

“If I do it every day, I feel really great; the days that I miss it are the days I feel that slump.

“With the group fitness, there are so many people around who are inspiring and encouraging you.

“I enjoy giving to the community that gives back to me.”

Inter Fitness has hosted a number of four-week challenges in what Ms Jackson describes as the height of the experience.

Another will be hosted in the middle of February.

“We have multi-week challenges, with our greatest turnout having 27 challengers,” Ms Jackson said.

“It was such an inspiration for me to watch people start out at a certain fitness level and then completely transform.

“That was a four-week challenge with seven classes a week with awards going to the most shrewd, the most consistent, the most inspiring, and the most improved.

“It was very hard to separate the challengers for that.

“And that was for all age brackets.

“We had people from 16 to 70 years old—it’s just a welcoming place.”

Inter Fitness is held every morning from 5.30am to 6.15am with extra classes held in the afternoons and Saturday mornings during challenges.

It is held at the Arts Pavilion in the Longreach Showgrounds.

To find out more you can find Inter Fitness on Facebook.